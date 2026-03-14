Upcoming Middletown event will feature live theater paired with live animals

The Event Center of Middletown will soon host a special double-feature of a live animal encounter with MetroParks of Butler County, followed by a professional musical production of “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
“This is a great opportunity to introduce children to the magic of live theater, and we incorporated MetroParks of Butler County into the event, so they are going to bring a live turtle and a rabbit to help kids learn about these animals before the doors open to go in and get a seat for the show, ” said Callie Fisher, community projects coordinator for the City of Middletown.
She said introducing children to theater at an early age helps them to be creative and it teaches them to use their imaginations.
Starting at noon, MetroParks’ “Racing Pit Crews” will give families an up-close encounter with a turtle and a rabbit — the real-life inspirations behind the famous fable. Attendees will discover facts about the animals such as how they move and what they eat.
“I’m excited to see how the kids react to getting to see a show that is geared towards them,” Fisher said. “Families can spend a couple of hours out together, it’s easy to go to and fun for everybody.”
In the show, Hare and Tortoise share about themes such as confidence, persistence and courage in the face of adversity. From winter to spring, the beloved tale tells the story that leads up to the famous race. The performance is recommended for children pre-kindergarten and older.
“This tells the story that you don’t have to have all the same similarities to be friends with somebody, and how perseverance will help in so many different situations,” Fisher said.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is a national leader in regional theater, dedicated to bringing high-quality performing arts to the Greater Cincinnati area. Connect with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park at www.cincyplay.com.
MORE DETAILS
Doors will open at noon with a 1 p.m. performance April 19 at The Event Center of Middletown. It is free and open to the public.
Following the educational session, guests will proceed to the ballroom for a contemporary adaptation of “The Tortoise and The Hare.” This is a new adaptation of the Aesop’s fable. Ballroom seating begins at 12:30 p.m.
The performance will last 45 minutes to an hour, followed by a Q & A session with the show’s actors. The Event Center of Middletown is located at 3907 Central Ave. Light concessions such as popcorn and candy will be available for purchase.
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