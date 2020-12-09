UD to start spring semester online, in-person components to resume Feb. 1

Any student avoiding testing before moving in or repeatedly violating campus health and safety guidelines could face sanctions from UD, including being barred from campus and suspension.

In preparation of returning to campus, the university recommends students begin quarantining and limiting contact 14 days before their scheduled return day.

Anyone who is sick or has COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus. Instead, call the number listed in the arrival confirmation email to notify UD that your return will be delayed.

Once students are back on campus and test negative for the virus, they are asked to avoid leaving campus for extended periods of time.

The university noted that plans can change at any time due to changing conditions or recommendations and decisions by public health and other officials.