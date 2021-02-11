UD professor part of study for COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

Walsh-Messinger and Greenspan previously worked together to show that young adults are also susceptible to lingering COVID symptoms. Their findings are under peer review. Read more on their findings here.

UD said Walsh-Messinger first connected with Greenspan as a patient who was suffering from post-COVID syndrome. She underwent treatment studied at the Post-COVID Rehabilitation and Recovery Clinic.

The work builds on efforts by the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation, described as a nonprofit organization that offers free resources and support that can be accessed virtually for people everywhere experiencing lingering COVID as well as other cardiovascular, pulmonary and complex medical conditions. More information is available at: pulmonarywellness.org.