Trump tells DeWine, Turner he may intervene for Delphi salaried retirees

A federal judge’s ruling in early 2019 marked what many feared was the end of the road for the retirees in question to restore their full pensions.

Judge Arthur Tarnow, of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Michigan, ruled in March that year that the plaintiffs — the Delphi salaried retirees — offered “no evidence” to support the claim that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s (PBGC) termination of the salaried employees' full pension plan violated the law.

“The record establishes that the salaried plan was severely underfunded for guaranteed benefits at the time of termination — approximately 50 percent funded,” Tarnow wrote. “There was no entity willing to sponsor the salaried plan upon Delphi’s liquidation.”

“THIS CASE IS CLOSED,” an entry in the court docket stated at the time.

But perhaps not, according to Turner.

The background: Then-bankrupt Delphi -- once a major Dayton-area employer -- surrendered its pension obligations to the federally backed Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. in 2009, while Delphi was navigating a complex bankruptcy court process.

The PBGC followed a complicated formula to determine how much of a once-private pension to pay. That formula resulted in lower pension payments for Delphi salaried retirees.

In the case of one local retiree, Washington Twp. resident Tom Rose, for example, he initially lost about 40 percent of what he expected his full pension to be, but after another PBGC re-calculation, he actually received closer to 30 percent of what he believes he should have been paid.

“Delphi Salaried Retirees Pensions were needlessly terminated to the PBGC during the auto bailout by Obama/Biden in order to expedite the GM bankruptcy," Rose said in Turner’s statement Thursday. “This has forced significant financial hardship upon us. We were roadkill."

Some 20,000 salaried retiree plaintiffs spent more than a decade and at least $8 million in a federal court legal case pursuing restoration of their pensions.

One particular sticking point: Salaried retirees long noted that General Motors — which once owned Delphi — found a way to “top off” or supplement pensions for Delphi retirees represented by unions, even though GM wasn’t legally required to do that after GM’s own trip through bankruptcy in 2009.

“He is now considering intervening on behalf of the retirees' in this over decade-long fight," Turner said of Trump.

“The president was receptive to our message of the plight of these retirees,” DeWine said in the same release.

Turner’s release noted that the Special Inspector General of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP) in its report on the Obama Treasury’s role in GM’s Delphi pension decisions reported criticism of the disparate treatment of Delphi salaried employees.

“According to a Treasury document, it was estimated that Delphi Salaried Retirees would lose approximately $440 million in pension benefits,” reported SIGTARP.