X

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. Barrett, a front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. Barrett, a front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Credit: Robert Franklin

Credit: Robert Franklin

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the selection process, multiple national media sources are reporting that President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett as the newest Supreme Court justice, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

ExploreU.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

Both CNN’s and CBS’s sources stressed that this choice could change, but said that Barrett is expected to be announced as the choice on Saturday afternoon.

CNN reported that Barret has been the leading choice throughout the week, and is the only potential nominee known to have met the president in person.

The Associated Press reported that conservative groups and congressional allies were laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation, with confirmation hearings expected in two weeks and a vote in the full chamber expected before Election Day.

Barrett’s confirmation would make for a sharp ideological swing, the AP pointed out, from liberal icon Ginsberg to a potentially equally outspoken conservative. CBS pointed out that it would also mark the president’s third Supreme Court appointment and make Barrett the fifth woman to serve on the court.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.