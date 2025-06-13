Trump again singles out Springfield, immigrants in social media rant

Trump and the Department of Homeland Security in the past month have sped up efforts to deport more immigrants, in part by revoking certain people’s status. The vast majority of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are believed to have entered the United States on humanitarian parole — a then-legal program that Trump’s team has since ended — and many have received other immigration designations such as Temporary Protected Status.

Thursday’s post contained Trump’s frequent claims that illegal immigrants had “destroyed” America’s schools, hospitals, parks and more, and that his deportation plan was about “saving America.”

Ohio’s Republican governor Mike DeWine, asked about the friction between the Trump administration and Haitians in Springfield, spoke up for the immigrants Friday.

“The Haitians who are here, they’re working every day, they show up every day,” DeWine said. “They want what every other person in this country wants, and that is, they want to support their families. ... Those are just the facts. Again, I don’t control what’s going to happen.”

Trump’s post, on the other hand, said many illegal immigrants are “murderers, rapists and terrorists.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has singled out Springfield. In September, he and other Republican figures amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants here were eating pets.

At a New York campaign rally that month, he continued his rhetoric: “How about in Springfield, Ohio? ... This is a little, beautiful town. No crime, no problem,” Trump said. “Thirty-two-thousand illegal immigrants come into the town so, they almost double their population in a period of a few weeks. Can you believe it?”

Neither the “no crime” claim, nor the number of immigrants he cited, nor their legal status, nor the timeframe for their arrival, were accurate.

In his address to Congress in March, Trump said Springfield and Aurora, Colorado, had “buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like no one’s ever seen before. Beautiful towns destroyed.”

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, also a Republican, quickly responded to Trump’s claims in March.

“The greatest hardship we have faced in the past six months is the mischaracterization of our city. We need to be recognized as a community that, despite its challenges, is continuing to move forward and is far from being destroyed,” Rue said.