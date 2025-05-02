Truck accident causes delivery issue for Journal-News

The Friday print edition of the Journal-News will not be delivered today due to an accident involving our delivery truck on Interstate 75 this morning.
Readers can view the eNewspaper at journal-news.com and get the latest breaking news today on our website.
The Friday print edition will be delivered with subscriber’s Sunday edition.
