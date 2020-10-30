Troopers remind trick-or-treaters, motorists to be alert this Halloween

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists and trick-or-treaters to pay attention and be alert as communities celebrate Halloween.
Pedestrian-involving crashes have increased in Ohio over the last five years, according to OSHP. There have been 13,796 pedestrian-involved crashes in the state from 2015 through 2019, including 664 deaths and12,832 injuries.
Pedestrians were at fault in half of the fatal crashes, with improper crossing as the leading cause, according to OSHP.
“Halloween is always a fun night for our youth, but this year, as kids and parents focus on maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, families crisscrossing the streets must also remember to remain vigilant and watch out for cars,” said Col. Richard Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “Motorists should also be cognizant of the increased pedestrian traffic and remember to watch for children going place to place.”
To stay safe this Halloween, pedestrians and motorists should follow these safety tips:
- Pedestrians should walk on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far away from the edge of the road as possible.
- Stay alert at all times.
- Motorists shouldn’t use electronic devices that take their eyes and ears off the road.
- Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing and costumes and also carry flashlights.
- Pedestrians should cross streets where motorists expect them to, as well as follow pedestrian signs and signals. Never assume a driver can see you.
- Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks and unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
- Motorists should use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the road and help possibly spot pedestrians walking near the street.
- Motorists should always slow down and drive cautiously when in residential neighborhoods.
OSHP also recommended that parents, guardians, trick-or-treaters and anyone passing out candy carry hand sanitizer and use it frequently throughout the night to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hand sanitizer should also be used before eating candy.