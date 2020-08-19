Breaking News

Remembering ‘Hamilton!’: Move recalls 1980s effort to add exclamation point to its name

X

Troopers focus on impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign

ajc.com

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Wednesday the Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off a campaign focused on removing impaired drivers from the state’s roads.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 7.

ExploreSport-specific coronavirus guidelines: What high schools need to know to compete safely

“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”

Last year, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, resulting in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries, according to OSHP.

Of those crashes, 53% of the at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old and 71% were males.

Troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI last year.

“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”

ExploreHow do you vote in Ohio? Here’s everything you need to know

Motorists can help keep roads safe by following traffic laws, never driving while impaired and designating a sober driver. They can also call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to OSHP.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.