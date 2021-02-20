X

Toro recalls 6,700 snowthrowers due to amputation risk

By Daniel Susco

The Toro Company of Bloomington, Minnesota is recalling the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers, model number 37802, due to a fault where the auger, or the rotating blades found at the front of the machine, might not disengage when the control level is released.

This causes a risk of accidental amputations.

The recall affects about 6,700 snowthrowers, which were sold in person and online at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro dealers nationwide from Nov. 2020 through Jan. 2021 for about $1,200.

Toro listed a table of serial numbers included in the recall on its website.

The company said that there have been five reports of incidents where the auger didn’t stop when the control lever is released, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with an affected snowthrower is asked to immediately stop using it and contact a Toro dealer for a free repair, the recall said. To find one consumers can call Toro’s dealer locator system at 833-254-8856, or go to Toro’s website.

