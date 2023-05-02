Top Lakota official moving on to superintendent’s job

“Lakota has been a fabulous place to live and work. I have met and worked with so many wonderful people that leaving is bittersweet,” said Card.

“However, I have always had love in my heart for Princeton and look forward to my new challenge.”

Card will begin his new job in August.

Lakota is also seeking a new leader after interim superintendent Robb Vogelmann, who replaced former Superintendent Matt Miller, after Vogelmann announced last month he was not interested in seeking the top job beyond his current fill-in role.

Vogelmann said, however, he will remain on the job until the Lakota Board of Education hires a permanent superintendent.

Princeton officials recently released a statement announcing Card’s hiring and noted: “We had a pool of diverse, qualified, strong candidates for the search.”

“With many charismatic and dedicated educators to choose from, we are excited to announce that Elgin Card will be returning to Princeton to become the next superintendent for the district,” said Susan Wyder, board president.

“Elgin has strong connections to Princeton and knows our communities. His experience, vision, and leadership skills in education make him the ideal person for the position,” said Wyder.