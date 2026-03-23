TLC, Salt-N-Pepa announce tour stop in Cincinnati with En Vogue

The tour comes after Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, along with Deidra “Spinderella” Roper, were inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their Cincinnati stop will also be just weeks after the full run of a new musical based on TLC’s story, “CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical.”

All three groups are scheduled to take the stage together for the first time to announce the tour at the iHeartRadio Music Awards airing March 26.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardholders presale beginning Tuesday, March 24. General on-sale begins Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Fans will get the chance to buy special VIP packages for each group, participating in meet-and-greets and photo ops with their favorite stars.