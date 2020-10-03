Tips when choosing a cancer doctor

¥ Ask yourself some questions. After speaking with some oncologists, ask yourself if you understand each one’s explanations about treatment, prognosis and potential side effects. If your understanding of how your treatment will unfold is uncertain after speaking with an oncologist, you might want to keep looking.

¥ Look for a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center. The Rogel Cancer Center notes that NCI-designated cancer centers have received recognition for their expertise. Such centers also are high-volume and staffed with doctors who specialize in treating various cancers in an assortment of ways. A list of NCI-designated cancer centers can be found at www.cancer.gov.

Newly diagnosed cancer patients will make many decisions regarding their treatments. One of the most important such decisions involves which doctor will direct treatment.

