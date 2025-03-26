This Hamilton public artwork intertwines pop culture, comic, graffiti

“It’s New York-style pizza, so we implemented the Statue of Liberty with the iconic piece of pizza,” said Beck of the restaurant’s specialty. The mural, which is mostly spray paint and acrylic paint, is reminiscent of the early 1980s cartoons. The artist said there are different styles mixed in this mural, which includes an intertwining of pop culture, comic and graffiti styles.

Weather permitting, the mural, which started last week, should wrap up in the next week or two.

The city of Hamilton is becoming known for its arts scene. It started in earnest in 2000 when then-Ohio Gov. Bob Taft named Hamilton the City of Sculpture, and it continued 10 years ago when StreetSpark was created, a mural project developed by the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, the city of Hamilton, and the Hamilton Community Foundation.

The Calabria mural is not one of the StreetSpark murals, but Beck said the artist community recognizes the city as at artistic scene, and Hamilton’s murals are a big part of that.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for young artists, other individuals, other companies, mural companies to come out and start approaching these walls of small businesses, larger walls, larger businesses as much as possible,” Beck said.

The 21st StreetSpark mural in the Jefferson neighborhood will be unveiled later this month, Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, Fitton Center executive director, said. Murals like the one on the side of Calabria’s building is a reason the public art program was created, to inspire more art beyond StreetSpark.

“It really was about that spark, that ignition in Hamilton, and it wasn’t supposed to start and stop with StreetSpark,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “It was that initiation for that community throughout.”

But it wasn’t just about the art, he said. It was about the city.

“It’s the social, the economic, those drivers coming together, bringing the community together for other projects, so the art is just one part of that,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “To see other things happening throughout the community, artistically, socially, community-building are a huge part of what the StreetSpark program was initiated for nearly 10 years ago. It was an energizer, a catalyst. It was certainly to be a beginning, and all artists and artworks are welcome.”

Two years ago, it was said during a City Council discussion on StreetSpark Hamilton could make a case of being the City of Murals, a designation that belongs to Steubenville.

Beck’s work can be seen around the tri-state, from Over-the-Rhine to Sharonville, and also at Pinball Garage in Hamilton.

“He did all of the artwork for all of our random characters and figures that are on the walls at Pinball Garage,” said owner Brad Baker. “We’re also trying to do something with him at the three garage bays that we bricked up on the outside.”

The Calabria Pizza mural will be seen by the thousands of motorists heading west on Main Street as they approach the intersection of Main Street and Haldimand Avenue. Beck, who is a newer resident to the city of Hamilton, said it can be seen probably for a quarter-mile down the road.

“Once this is finished, it’s going to be an iconic location,” he said, not only drawing attention for the business, but a social opportunity. “It’s also going to be an opportunity for photos. It’s going to be a really cool attraction for this city, and also for this business.”