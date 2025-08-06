The Healthy Bee focuses on healthy alternatives and ways to give back to the community

Candice Smith, a Monroe resident, started the business about three-and-a-half years ago after helping a friend organize her health food and vitamin store. She said it gave her “the spark” she needed to pursue her own vision.

“It was the inspiration I needed to start my own business, so that I could have the things I wanted in the store,” she said. “And I wanted to incorporate the other women, too. So, it’s just spiraled from there. Now, I walk in and see how that vision has come to life.”

At The Healthy Bee, guests can enjoy coffee, energy drinks, smoothies, and protein shakes. The shop has everything from coffee and cold brews to flavored lattes and more.

One of the most popular energy drinks is named after Smith’s best friend from high school. It’s called Jen & Juice. It’s a lemon drink made with local honey. Other favorites on the menu include the Cinnamon Toast Crunch protein shake, a Honey Oat Latte and the Blackberry Mocha, to name a few.

The woman-owned and operated shop also sells handmade products and gifts from other local, women-owned small businesses.

Smith said part of her vision for the retail space was to give other women the opportunity to display their talents in the storefront.

“I wanted to create a space for other women to be able to have an opportunity to step out on their own to take their hobby to the next level or do something for themselves. I have 15 women in my shop with their items under consignment to help spread the love for local support, and all women-owned businesses.”

Some of the available products include bath bombs, lotions, candles, pet products, novelty items, along with some of Smith’s personal favorites, such as locally sourced honey and Aveda products.

“When you come in, there’s a lot of color and a lot of stuff going on. It’s definitely busy, but it’s a little glimpse of my brain,” Smith said. “I wanted it to be fun, inviting and cozy. I didn’t want it to be like any other store. So, I have a lot of unique items in here.”

There are also eight women employed at the shop. Smith’s location was previously another drink business. Her goal when she first took over was to switch out the brand and to create her own mix of drinks. She wanted to offer every-day, healthy alternatives for her guests.

Smith loves bees. the aesthetic of the name and a good theme, and she wanted to create a place where people could come in, have a cup of coffee and meet a friend.

“I’ve got bee tattoos, and I love yellow, bright colors and flowers, so it all tied in together. My daily mission is supporting other people and being there for them,” Smith said. “It’s a nice spot. You don’t really know it’s here until you walk in.”

In August of 2024, Smith donated a kidney to a family friend. The recipient, Donnie Morgan, will turn 65 this year. He and his wife are longtime friends from church.

“He’s a dad, husband, a grandpa, a son and an uncle. He’s alive and that’s the most important thing,” Smith said.

Smith had zero hesitation and zero worry. She felt like being a kidney donor was something she was supposed to do. Every step of the way “was perfect.”

“They were at our wedding. They brought me food when I brought my baby home from the hospital. They celebrated with us when we bought a house. They’ve been a part of all the important things in our lives, so they are great friends. When he put on Facebook, ‘hey, I need a kidney,’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me. I’m doing that.’ I knew. God told me, ‘that’s you.’”

While she was away from The Healthy Bee for six weeks recovering, she said the staff “took care of everything.”

“For me, it’s a testament of my health, because I really try to be healthy…I even donated a kidney because I’m so healthy,” Smith said. “I drink my drinks every day and I feel like it’s a reflection of who I am.”

The shop opened in March 2022. The Healthy Bee is located at 117 S. Main Street in Monroe. (The store is not a Herbalife store.) Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays. For more information, call 513-997-7533.