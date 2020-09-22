Temperatures continue to warm this week

After a warm Monday, temperatures will continue to rise under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
We will start to see some clouds formed during the day, though the NWS expects those to largely clear after night falls before gathering again slowly during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Temperatures overnight will remain cool, falling to around 52 degrees.
On Wednesday, temperatures will continue to climb, reaching up to around 81 degrees. We will continue to see clouds gather during the day and through the night, though the NWS did not predict any rain.
Overnight temperatures will drop to around 57 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny and warm, with temperatures again topping out around 81 degrees, dropping to around 57 degrees overnight.