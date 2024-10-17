Breaking: Teen dies, sibling seriously hurt in crash on West Elkton Road

One other person also hurt.


Credit: Nick Graham

A 16-year-old is dead following a head-on crash Thursday morning on West Elkton Road in Wayne Twp.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of West Elkton when a car and an SUV collided on the rural road.

A preliminary investigation indicates a car driven by a 16-year-old male traveled left of center striking an SUV occupied by a 60-year-old male driver, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old female passenger in the car sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teens are siblings, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV also sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Response Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is continuing to investigate.

West Elkton Road (Ohio 503) was shutdown for several hours.

