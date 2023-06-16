BreakingNews
Father charged after 3 children killed in Clermont County
Task force announces OVI checkpoint in Butler County today

22 minutes ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage a checkpoint near the fire department on Ohio 4 in Monroe tonight to stop impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be operating from 7-10 p.m. tonight on northbound Ohio 4 in front of the fire department at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.

Task force officials say “the checkpoints along with saturation patrols are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.”

State law requires that law enforcement announce sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

