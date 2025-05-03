Talawanda administrator placed on paid leave by district

Kramer Elementary School in Oxford. Talawanda School District. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Kramer Elementary School in Oxford. Talawanda School District. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
By Sean Scott – Oxford Free Press
1 hour ago
A Talawanda administrator has been placed on paid leave following an allegation of misconduct, the district confirmed in a press release on Friday.

The paid leave followed the district receiving “a complaint of inappropriate conduct by an administrator,” according to the press release, and local law enforcement is involved. “The District takes all complaints seriously and has taken steps to place this administrator on leave pending further investigation.”

Holli Hansel, Talawanda’s director of communications, did not confirm the identity of the administrator or the nature of the alleged inappropriate conduct on the record. The Oxford Free Press has requested records to confirm details regarding the administrator’s identity and the nature of the allegations.

No charges have been filed against Talawanda administrators in Butler County courts this week, according to the court docket.

At least three district employees have been placed on administrative leave so far this school year for varying lengths of time. A Bogan Elementary staff member was placed on leave and later resigned when facing a child endangerment charge in court last December. A middle school teacher was placed on leave in November following an incident in which two students were issued citations for marijuana possession, and a high school teacher was placed on leave earlier that month after posting a political video to social media, filmed from her classroom.

This story originally appeared on the Oxford Free Press website.

