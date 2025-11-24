Symmes Road repaving will be paid for by both Hamilton and Fairfield

“We’ve done similar projects in the past,’’ said Alan Messer, Hamilton’s director of engineering.

Fairfield will be the lead agency on the repaving project, which is part of Fairfield’s 2026, $2.2 million street repaving program for 21 lane miles.

An Ohio Public Works Commission grant of $420,000 obtained by Fairfield will reduce the cost for both cities by about 19 percent, said Nick Dill, Fairfield’s engineer.

“It gets you extra points on the (grant) application to say you’re working cooperatively with another municipality,’’ Dill said.

The last time Symmes Road – one of two of Fairfield’s major east west roads – was repaved was 2008. Dill said. Hamilton also participated in cost sharing on that project.

A resolution to include Symmes Road to the annual street paving program and reimburse Fairfield for its share of the cost was adopted by Hamilton City Council this week.

Dill said about 1.5 inches of the road surface will be removed and replaced as part of the project. About 2,000 feet of the road lies in Hamilton; about 2,500 feet in Fairfield, Dill said.

Hamilton’s cost is estimated at $107,000, of which the city will pay $88,000 and $19,000 will come from the grant, Messer said.

Fairfield’s share for Symmes Road is about $145,000, with about $26,000 coming from the grant, Dill said.

Exact costs will be known after the city bids out its road repaving project. Work on Symmes Road will be done next summer or fall.