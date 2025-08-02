Suspect arrested in West Chester Twp. following standoff at Quality Inn

“Our officers did an outstanding job responding to and investigating the initial report, which helped identify the suspect before he could escape or cause harm to others,” Police Chief Brian Rebholz said. “They were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.”

At 11:29 p.m. Friday, West Chester police were dispatched on reports of a person with a weapon in parking lot and a possible stolen vehicle.

After arrival, several individuals fled on foot into nearby woods and a search operation began with K-9 units and drones, according to police.

At 12:14 a.m., three individuals were detained and later released, but the investigation identified a suspect who was possibly in possession of a weapon and staying in a Quality Inn hotel room.

Saturday morning around 8:34 a.m., West Chester Twp. officers attempted contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the room. All other rooms were then evacuated.

Three hours later, Cincinnati Dayton Road was closed between 8655 Cincinnati Dayton Road and I-75 exit 21.

The suspect exited the room at 12:36 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

The road is now reopened and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms.