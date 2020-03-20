Butler County student charged for allegedly hitting bar employee, threatening to sue police

He was found to have a Missouri driver’s license showing him to be under 21 as well as his older brother’s license.

At the police department, Hollocher said he was going to sue the officers and did not have to go to the court date he was being assigned. It was decided he would be taken to the Butler County Jail to ensure he would be brought before the courts.

He said he had his brother’s license because he had visited and left it behind. He said he needed the license back to return it when he visits his brother for his birthday, but it was noted in the report that birthday is in August.

Hollocher began saying he could walk out the door if he wanted and could not be stopped and began taunting the officers, calling them stupid and saying they would be homeless after he sues them. He claimed his parents had been killed in the Tennessee tornadoes that day and at the jail said his father was a lawyer and would sue them.

He was charged with assault, criminal trespass and offenses concerning underage persons. The brother’s license and bar video were placed into property.