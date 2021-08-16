Stolen Community Blood Center truck recovered, $30K worth of equipment missing

When the truck was located, all of the equipment was missing.

According to CBC, the contents were worth approximately $30,000, including:

12 Portable donor beds ($23,544)

12 Privacy screens ($3,480)

10 Table-top screens ($1,490)

Fans ($600)

Donor For Life gifts ($1,000)

Manuals (print costs not available)

Miscellaneous items such as extension cords, stools, blood drive sandwich signs and carts (value not determined)

CBC has been able to maintain normal blood collections relying on equipment from the Dayton CBC Donation Center and training equipment.

“The biggest issue was the vehicle,” said a spokesperson from CBC. “To be without a replacement truck for an extended period would mean being forced to cancel or diminish upcoming mobiles when both blood drives and blood drives that included platelet and plasma collection equipment were scheduled on the same day.”

For information on how and where you can donate blood, visit https://givingblood.org/donate-blood.aspx.