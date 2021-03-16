West Chester contractor accused of stealing $200,000-plus and not doing repairs after 2019 tornadoes

This is the second lawsuit against Puckett. Last May Steven and Violet McWilliams of Dayton filed suit, claiming they paid StormAid a $20,162 deposit for work to make considerable repairs that were allegedly never done. The lawsuit states the McWilliams agreed o pay StormAid a total of $31,654 “plus supplements” to make exterior and interior repairs.

Their lawsuit describes the damage the tornadoes did.

“The roof of the house suffered considerable damage; Plaintiffs’ windows were completely shattered; gutters were torn down and/or blown away; Plaintiffs’ shed and fence were completely destroyed; exterior and interior paint was chipped, cracked, discolored, and peeled away; Plaintiffs’ ceilings were water stained; and glass was imbedded into the carpet.”

That case is pending in the Montgomery County court.

The Better Business Bureau website lists 35 complaints against StormAid. The company’s phone has been disconnected.

Attorney Rob Fischer, who has been representing Puckett in the first lawsuit, said he had no comment.