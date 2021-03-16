West Chester contractor accused of stealing $200,000-plus and not doing repairs after 2019 tornadoes

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a West Chester Twp. contractor for $200,000-plus, claiming the company bilked clients in the wake of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Dayton in 2019.
Yost filed a lawsuit in Montgomery Common Pleas Court on Friday against Tyler A. Puckett and his business StormAid Restoration, LLC, accusing him of violating consumer protection laws. Several homeowners reported that Puckett, 31, of Hamilton County, collected $213,569 from them but failed to deliver or did only minimal roof patching.
“To exploit someone trying to keep a roof over their family’s heads takes an especially cruel con man,” Yost said in a release. “I have a special place for these people – in front of a judge.”
Yost is asking the court to order Puckett to reimburse all the customers he allegedly scammed and pay a $25,000 fine for each violation of the Consumer Sales Practice Act, plus court costs. He is also asking that Puckett not be allowed to do business in this state until he has met those financial obligations.
On Memorial Day 2019, 15 tornadoes with wind speeds of up to 170 mph ripped through the Dayton area, leaving a wide swath of destruction.
This is the second lawsuit against Puckett. Last May Steven and Violet McWilliams of Dayton filed suit, claiming they paid StormAid a $20,162 deposit for work to make considerable repairs that were allegedly never done. The lawsuit states the McWilliams agreed o pay StormAid a total of $31,654 “plus supplements” to make exterior and interior repairs.
Their lawsuit describes the damage the tornadoes did.
“The roof of the house suffered considerable damage; Plaintiffs’ windows were completely shattered; gutters were torn down and/or blown away; Plaintiffs’ shed and fence were completely destroyed; exterior and interior paint was chipped, cracked, discolored, and peeled away; Plaintiffs’ ceilings were water stained; and glass was imbedded into the carpet.”
That case is pending in the Montgomery County court.
The Better Business Bureau website lists 35 complaints against StormAid. The company’s phone has been disconnected.
Attorney Rob Fischer, who has been representing Puckett in the first lawsuit, said he had no comment.