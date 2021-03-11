State medical board reopens 91 sex assault cases in wake of OSU abuse scandal

Gov. Mike DeWine called on the board to conduct a thorough review of cases over the past 25 years in the wake of the Ohio State University abuse scandal that centered on allegations of sexual abuse while Dr. Richard Strauss was a physician in the university’s athletics department.

Strauss, who worked at Ohio State in the athletic department or student health center from 1978 to the mid-1990s, died by suicide in California in 2005. An independent investigation launched by OSU reported that at least 177 male students had been abused by Strauss and that administrators knew about the misconduct but did not report it to law enforcement.