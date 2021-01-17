X

Protests at Ohio Statehouse today as State Patrol, National Guard stage

Local News | Updated 3 hours ago
By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

National Guardsmen, state troopers and journalists far outnumbered armed protesters and counter protesters who turned out at the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right, anti-government movement, came carrying assault-style weapons, sidearms and flags, including one that said “Liberty or Death.”

Two Ohioans with bullhorns — Dan Werts, a transgender person from Russells Point and a man who identified himself as Rocco Bianco — dominated the event. Bianco, who wore a hat that said “9/11 = Inside Job,” ranted about vaccines, voting machines, fluoride in drinking water and LGBTQ rights.

Sitting in a camp chair adorned with a transgender flag, Werts smoked cigarettes and yelled back via bullhorn. A line of state troopers stood behind Werts.

Ohio state troopers provide security at the Ohio Statehouse as armed protestors look on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio state troopers provide security at the Ohio Statehouse as armed protestors look on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

The event also brought out local and national media; a bald man in jean shorts and a t-shirt that said The Dancing Trucker; a man carrying a “Sore Losers Go Home” sign; and a smattering of other counter-protesters.

A group of protestors outside the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday.
A group of protestors outside the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday.

Ohio patrol and guardsmen staged at Statehouse

Dozens of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio National Guard members are staged inside and outside the Ohio Statehouse today, bracing for the potential of armed protesters.

Troopers inside have duffel bags of gear and riot shields at the ready. Guard airmen and soldiers and equipment are stationed around the building. Fencing linked by zip ties and portable lights have been brought in and windows on the first floor are boarded.

As of about noon, our photographer saw protestors, some of them armed, walking near the state building.

ExplorePHOTOS: Statehouse preparation in Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the Statehouse and state-operated buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed to workers and the public through Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Protestors gather outside Ohio Statehouse

The Ohio Statehouse, which was constructed between 1839 and 1861, sits on a 10 acre parcel. The state patrol is responsible for protecting the Statehouse and its grounds; the Columbus Police Department is responsible for the sidewalks and streets surrounding it.

Over the spring and summer, the Statehouse was the site of protests against public health orders and against racial injustice.

Demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive, causing $150,000 in damages to the Statehouse windows and grounds. Some of those protests turned destructive later in the evenings.

Protests are expected today outside the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus. Gov. Mike DeWine has activated an undisclosed number of Ohio National Guard to help in Columbus and other Ohio cities. Earlier this week he said 580 guard members would be activated to assist in Columbus and 200 to go to Washington.
Protests are expected today outside the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus. Gov. Mike DeWine has activated an undisclosed number of Ohio National Guard to help in Columbus and other Ohio cities. Earlier this week he said 580 guard members would be activated to assist in Columbus and 200 to go to Washington.

Credit: Laura Bischoff

Credit: Laura Bischoff

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.