State honors 10 Butler County schools for academic progress

The award recognizes schools and districts that improved their report card performance index by three or more points from the previous school year, while also achieving a value-added rating of four or more stars.

Fairfield North is one of 10 schools in Butler County to earn the honor, according to ODEW officials. It’s the second time in the school’s history that it won the honor, having also been named in 2016.

This year statewide, 193 school buildings – out of more than 3,000 public and private non-Catholic school buildings across Ohio – received the 2024 Momentum Award.

According to a statement from Stephen Dackin, ODEW director, said the Momentum Award “is a testament to your commitment to excellence for your students and the community. This notable accomplishment celebrates those who consistently give their all to creating a supportive learning environment that fosters growth, collaboration, and success.”

Fairfield North Principal Denise Hayes said the award “reflects the dedication, passion, and commitment that North students, staff, and families bring to the school each day.”

“This recognition is not just about our academic achievements. It is a celebration of the spirit and love that defines our school family,” she said.

“It speaks to the hard work and drive of our entire staff towards continuous improvement, as well as the support and encouragement of our parents and community.”

Among the other local winning schools were Amanda, Wildwood and Creekview elementary schools in the Middletown public school system. For Amanda it was the second consecutive year of being honored.

Also winning in Middletown was the private Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser said having three of the district’s 10 schools recognized for academic progress reflects the dedication of school staffers and each school’s community.

“This recognition highlights the tireless efforts of our educators, the supportive involvement of our families, and the hard work of our students, who strive every day to create a culture of academic growth and success,” said Houser.

“These awards reaffirm our commitment to providing high-quality education and ensuring that every Middie has the opportunity to rise.”

Other Butler County schools earning this year’s honor are: Hamilton’s Crawford Woods and Bridgeport elementary schools; Talawanda Middle School and Lakota East High School and Lakota’s Cherokee Elementary.