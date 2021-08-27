SR 123 closed near I-71 this morning after semi crashes into utility poles, flees

State Route 123 is closed between Stubbs Mills Road and Interstate 71 in Turtlecreek Township this morning after a semi truck crashed into multiple utility poles before fleeing the scene late Thursday.
Route 123 will be closed while Duke Energy crews repairs the poles, which is estimated to be finished around noon today, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a release.
State troopers were called to Route 123 near Liberty Keuter Road at 10:42 p.m. Thursday night. On investigation, they found a semi was traveling northbound on Route 123 when it went off the right side of the road, hitting the utility poles, before driving away from the scene.
However, OSHP said, troopers found evidence including a tax identification sticker from New York.
With the help of the New York State Police, troopers found the semi’s Department of Transportation number and Vehicle Identification Number, and then find the current contact information for the trucking company, the release said.
According to the release, the trucking company provided the current location of the semi truck, 12 miles away in Monroe, where troopers found the truck and the driver.
The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was cited with failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash.
The highway patrol said it was assisted in the investigation by the Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, Duke Energy, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and New York State Police.