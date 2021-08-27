SR 123 closed near I-71 this morning after semi crashes into utility poles, flees

Route 123 will be closed while Duke Energy crews repairs the poles, which is estimated to be finished around noon today, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a release.

State troopers were called to Route 123 near Liberty Keuter Road at 10:42 p.m. Thursday night. On investigation, they found a semi was traveling northbound on Route 123 when it went off the right side of the road, hitting the utility poles, before driving away from the scene.