Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West McCreight to honor Safety City creator

“But the key is my father knew when to follow them through elementary school, junior high and high school,” Clark Carr said.

Herman Carr was known for being active at local schools and engaging with local students, sometimes as Herman the Magician. He also led school safety patrol students during a local parade in which the route included the portion of West McCreight that may share his name.

Herman is remembered for spending 20 years with the community relations department of the Springfield Police Division and dedicated many hours of service in the Springfield school systems working with students of all grades.

“He would always work in a little bit of magic be it at safety city, be it in the schools. That was the love of his life, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces that he connected with. He was truly an ambassador for the city of Springfield,” Clark said of his father.

The request to have a dual name was approved by the planning board and did not receive objections from other divisions within the city.

If the dual name is approved, half of the cost would come from those who filed the application while the other half would come from the city.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the name request at their next public meeting Sept. 14.