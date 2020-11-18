Springboro schools going fully remote for 2 days after Thanksgiving

“We encourage you during this time to be safe. As reported, the number of community cases are rising due to small gatherings. Please take measures to protect you and your immediate family by practicing social distancing, wearing your masks and making every effort to perform good hand hygiene,” Hook added.

“While we understand that we cannot control what takes place outside of school, we ask that you are mindful and take precautions to keep you and your family safe, in order for Springboro Schools to continue to provide in-person learning during this school year.”

Hook encouraged parents to get children who begin to show symptoms over the break to the doctor.

“We encourage you to get tested. Once you and your child(ren) have been tested, please notify your school by calling the attendance line or building nurse.”

Those awaiting results are also expected to stay home.

“We fully understand and accept that we cannot eliminate all risks associated with COVID-19, but together, we can greatly reduce it,” Hook concluded the message.