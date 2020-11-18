Springboro schools going fully remote for 2 days after Thanksgiving

The Springboro school district will go fully remote for two days after the Thanksgiving break to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection from students and staff returning to school.
“We have recently made the decision to make Mon., Nov. 30 and Tue., Dec. 1, 2020 (the two days after Thanksgiving/Fall Break) full remote days for all students in the district (Grades PreK - 12). For Grades 6-12, all Model A and Model B students will be on the same schedule, remotely, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1,” Superintendent Larry Hook said in a message to district families.
“Our hope is that the additional 48 hours, coupled with the three days following Thanksgiving day, will allow symptoms to develop for any individual who may have been exposed to COVID-19 during the break.”
“Information on how we will implement full remote for all students on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 will be forthcoming from your building principal and teachers.”
Remote schedules for all grade levels are posted on the district web site. More details are forthcoming.
“We encourage you during this time to be safe. As reported, the number of community cases are rising due to small gatherings. Please take measures to protect you and your immediate family by practicing social distancing, wearing your masks and making every effort to perform good hand hygiene,” Hook added.
“While we understand that we cannot control what takes place outside of school, we ask that you are mindful and take precautions to keep you and your family safe, in order for Springboro Schools to continue to provide in-person learning during this school year.”
Hook encouraged parents to get children who begin to show symptoms over the break to the doctor.
“We encourage you to get tested. Once you and your child(ren) have been tested, please notify your school by calling the attendance line or building nurse.”
Those awaiting results are also expected to stay home.
“We fully understand and accept that we cannot eliminate all risks associated with COVID-19, but together, we can greatly reduce it,” Hook concluded the message.