‘This will show our love and support to them’: West Chester renews Spark grant program for businesses

“I’m very excited. This (program) is a great community outreach to small businesses to show how vital they are to our community,’’ said Katy Kanelopoulos, West Chester’s economic development manager.

“This will show our love and support to them. We want them to succeed.”

Initiated at the end of 2022, 18 projects met criteria and were approved in 2023, with 16 of those completed. Criteria include location, number of employees, compliance with all laws, and the degree that the project improves the property or business.

Once projects are completed, township officials review the project for compliance and then reimburse the owner up to the grant amount.

Altogether, $300,000 of improvements were made, Kanelopoulos said, because “people put in more money than what we were reimbursing.”

Applications are screened by a committee using a matrix that awards extra points to projects along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Old West Chester, portions of Ohio 747 and U.S. 42.

This year, two individuals who received grants in the first round of awards, will be asked to join the committee that reviews and scores the applications.

Screening of the applications will begin in September with grants being awarded around Sept. 15, Kanelopoulos said.

Top projects are awarded grants of up to $10,000 each, which have to be completed within six months. Examples of improvements include signage, display windows, exterior painting, paving, lighting, and other work that improves visibility and curb appeal.

Changes to this year’s program include eliminating non-profit organizations from eligibility, reducing the number of employees from 30 to 20, and adding the Maud area to the targeted areas which receive extra points when the projects are reviewed.