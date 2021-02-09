X

Snow: Wright-Patterson ‘closed’ to all but mission-essential personnel

Snow surrounding a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III sitting on the ramp is removed as temperatures drop and fog rolls in during a 2014 winter storm at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Frank Oliver)
By Thomas Gnau
Second-dose COVID vaccines rescheduled to Wednesday

Last night’s snow has closed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to all but mission-essential personnel.

The base announced the closure Tuesday morning in a social media post.

“Employees are excused from duty today, except those personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

Heavy equipment operators from the 88th Civil Engineer Group parade snow removal equipment across the airfield ramp at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last October. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES
Base and mission-essential employees must use gate(s) 12A and 19B, the base advised.

Also: All COVID-19 vaccine second -dose appointments are canceled for today. Patients may come on Wednesday between 8 am and 3 pm, the 88th Medical Group said.

Only emergency medical services are available at the Wight-Patterson Medical Center during an installation closure.

For more information, employees are advised to call 937-656-SNOW (7669).

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 30,000 military and civilian employees, but many of those employees are working remotely due to the pandemic.

