Sheriff’s office investigates allegation of sexual misconduct involving Ross Schools employee

“It was brought to our attention on the afternoon of Thursday, November 18, 2021, that an allegation of misconduct was made against one of our employees. The matter has been turned over to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for investigation,” said Superintendent Chad Konkle in a press release. “The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and It is our policy is to place the employee in question on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.”

Deputies responded to an elementary school in Ross on Thursday and spoke with a mother who stated her daughter told her that morning about an incident that happened the day before. She stated her daughter said an employee opened the stall door in the bathroom on Wednesday and touched her inappropriately, according to the report.