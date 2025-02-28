Seven to be honored at West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance annual gala

“Please join us for a special night of celebration and gratitude as we honor dedicated chamber members, trailblazing leaders and a vibrant community that has helped shaped West Chester and Liberty townships and the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance for 49 remarkable years,’’ said Joe Hinson, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

“This will be the business event of the year. Together, we celebrate achievement, collaboration, and our bright future ahead.”

Emceeing will be Courtis Fuller, an anchor and reporter with WLWT-TV. Two years ago, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the WLWT Hall of Fame. In 2021 he was an inductee in the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle.

Entertainment will be provided by Second Wind band that plays a variety of music from the 1960s through the present.

Tickets are $95 each and can be purchased online at www.thechamberalliance.com or by calling 513-777-3600. The deadline is today.

This year’s awards and honorees are:

*West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance Ambassador of the Year: Lindsey, Law, Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott Cincinnati North

*Jerry Bryan Chamber Member of the Year: Patrick Hinker, Clark Schaefer Hackett

*RCF Community Support: Jennifer McKenzie, Marriott Cincinnati North

*Jacob Dylan Jones Big Spirit Scholar: Joel Nimoh, Lakota West High School

A. Christian Worrell III Emerging Business Leader: Ashley Seyberth, Octavia Wealth Advisor

*Dorothy & Art Roth Citizen of the Year: Kathy Cook, Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty

*Carlos Todd Businessperson of the Year: Lucas J. Schroeder, Starting Strength Cincinnati