Serious motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital

One person was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, according to the Middletown Division of Fire report.
The crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Manchester Road and Cambridge Drive, according to officials.
The names of those involved have not been released.
This story will be updated when information becomes available.
