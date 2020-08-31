Sentencing delayed for Springboro businessman convicted on rape charges

Hall was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman, now 37, in 1995, 1997 and 1998 when she was a young girl in Springboro and Clearcreek Twp.

On Thursday, Tepe dismissed seven other charges involving a different accuser.

Tepe dismissed the charges due to changes in the definition of ‘sexual conduct’ under Ohio law in 1996 that, after hearing the accuser’s testimony, meant Hall had been charged under the wrong section of the law.

These charges could be refiled.

Tepe denied a motion for a mistrial, ruling the value of this accuser’s testimony outweighed any prejudice of the jury. The judge also noted another jury would likely hear the same testimony if the case was refiled by prosecutors.

Three other charges were dropped before the start of the trial.

Before his arrest in May 2019, Hall operated a successful real estate business in Springboro.

On Friday, he was handcuffed and taken to the county jail after the jury, after less than two hours in deliberations, came back with guilty verdicts on all seven charges.