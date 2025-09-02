Seniors get 5% discount on purchases at Kroger this Wednesday

The one-day event also offers seniors free pastries and coffee from 9-11 a.m. at all locations in the Cincinnati-Dayton area.

“At Kroger, we’re proud to support our senior customers with meaningful ways to save,” Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, said in a press release. “From personalized digital deals to trusted everyday low prices, we’re always working to help customers stretch their dollars — and this special discount is one more way we’re doing just that.”

Some items won’t be eligible for the 5% off discount. Kroger said alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards and prescriptions aren’t included.