See the list of 18 Hamilton area educators to be honored by Harry T. Wilks Foundation

Eighteen local school employees will be honored Wednesday for their service by the Harry T. Wilks Foundation.
“This year’s honorees represent so many corners of our community, from elementary classrooms to high school departments, and even vital support staff,” said Katie Braswell, vice president of the Hamilton Community Foundation. “Mr. Wilks believed education was the heart of a thriving community, and these 18 educators embody that vision through their dedication and creativity.”
Wilks was a local attorney and benefactor in Hamilton, a supporter and longtime donor of charitable causes in the community.
The 1943 Hamilton High School graduate believed in the importance of education led him to establish a fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation to provide program grants and honor dedicated educators, according to Braswell.
People who nominated the teachers were asked to consider individuals who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and a daily impact on students and their school community.
This year’s Educators of Excellence honorees are:
Kathy Petrovitch, Bridgeport Elementary teacher
Randy Russell, Brookwood Elementary teacher
Amy Distler-Mills, Crawford Woods Elementary teacher
Rachel Ahonen, Garfield Middle School teacher
Tim Herzog, Hamilton High School – Freshman Campus teacher
Lori Huff, Hamilton High School teacher
Tina Kirby, Highland Elementary intervention specialist
Rachel Snow, Linden Elementary teacher
Katie McAbee, Miami School teacher
Laura Walton, Ridgeway Elementary secretary
Erin Dunton, Riverview Elementary intervention specialist
Dustin Williams, Wilson Middle School intervention specialist
Meghan Cline, Fairwood Elementary teacher
Andrew Toensmeyer, Immanuel Lutheran School teacher
Kevin Hoffman, Queen of Peace School specialist
Joseph Schutte, St. Joseph Consolidated School teacher
Emma Ramminger, St. Peter in Chains School teacher
Adam Schuckman, Stephen T. Badin High School teacher
Each person will be given a $1,000 grant through the Hamilton Community Foundation.
The Hamilton Community Foundation was founded in 1951 and has more than $180 million assets and more than 1,000 funds under its management, making it the largest community foundation in Butler County.
