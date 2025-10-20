See the list of 18 Hamilton area educators to be honored by Harry T. Wilks Foundation

Breaking: Fountain Square shooting suspect turns himself in, attorney claims self-defense

Eighteen local school employees will be honored Wednesday for their service by the Harry T. Wilks Foundation.

“This year’s honorees represent so many corners of our community, from elementary classrooms to high school departments, and even vital support staff,” said Katie Braswell, vice president of the Hamilton Community Foundation. “Mr. Wilks believed education was the heart of a thriving community, and these 18 educators embody that vision through their dedication and creativity.”

Wilks was a local attorney and benefactor in Hamilton, a supporter and longtime donor of charitable causes in the community.

The 1943 Hamilton High School graduate believed in the importance of education led him to establish a fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation to provide program grants and honor dedicated educators, according to Braswell.

People who nominated the teachers were asked to consider individuals who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and a daily impact on students and their school community.

This year’s Educators of Excellence honorees are:

Kathy Petrovitch, Bridgeport Elementary teacher

Randy Russell, Brookwood Elementary teacher

Amy Distler-Mills, Crawford Woods Elementary teacher

Rachel Ahonen, Garfield Middle School teacher

Tim Herzog, Hamilton High School – Freshman Campus teacher

Lori Huff, Hamilton High School teacher

Tina Kirby, Highland Elementary intervention specialist

Rachel Snow, Linden Elementary teacher

Katie McAbee, Miami School teacher

Laura Walton, Ridgeway Elementary secretary

Erin Dunton, Riverview Elementary intervention specialist

Dustin Williams, Wilson Middle School intervention specialist

Meghan Cline, Fairwood Elementary teacher

Andrew Toensmeyer, Immanuel Lutheran School teacher

Kevin Hoffman, Queen of Peace School specialist

Joseph Schutte, St. Joseph Consolidated School teacher

Emma Ramminger, St. Peter in Chains School teacher

Adam Schuckman, Stephen T. Badin High School teacher

Each person will be given a $1,000 grant through the Hamilton Community Foundation.

The Hamilton Community Foundation was founded in 1951 and has more than $180 million assets and more than 1,000 funds under its management, making it the largest community foundation in Butler County.

