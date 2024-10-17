See how a Butler County nonprofit helped a local veteran

“We have five bedrooms, but he has to do 16 steps to get to them, or 16 steps to get to the bathroom to take a shower,” Sanderson said. “This way he can stay out in the camper, which has a full-size refrigerator, a three-burner stove and a full-size oven.”

The ramp was needed because Wiggs, who lost his wife in August, fell and broke his hip this past June, and while being in a wheelchair isn’t likely permanent, he’ll require the use of a walker, she said. This is why she reached out to Greg Schneider, who founded Operation Ramp It Up in 2014 with his wife, Lisa, initially to help veterans with mobility issues. They have since expanded that scope to include ALS patients.

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

“I just wanted to give back to the community,” said Schneider, a former UPS employee. Through his connections at UPS and the VFW, Operation Ramp It Up began building ramps in different states, and today, they have built at least one ramp in all 50 states. Locally, they have about 40 ramps built.

“Really what we’re doing is giving these veterans back their freedom, independence and accessibility,” he said.

Because of Schneider’s existing relationship with Badin High School ― his four kids all graduated from the Catholic high school in Hamilton ― they work with the school to help students complete their annual service hour requirements. About 10 seniors earlier this month went out to Fairfield and did practically all of the work on installing the ramp provided by 101 Mobility from Blue Ash.

Badin spokesman Dirk Allen said the project “is an outstanding example of students working to help the community. Christian service at Badin is very important, it’s a key priority here, and these students really stepped up effectively.”