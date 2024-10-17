Breaking: Teen dies, sibling seriously hurt in crash on West Elkton Road

See how a Butler County nonprofit helped a local veteran

Operation Ramp It Up recently had student volunteers, with the assistance of 101 Mobility in Blue Ash, install an aluminum ramp for a Vietnam veteran in Fairfield. Pictured is Badin High School senior Asher Cook wheeling William Wiggs into his camper on Oct. 4, 2024, when the ramp was installed.

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

News
By
58 minutes ago
A Vietnam-era veteran’s life has significantly improved thanks to a Butler County nonprofit that’s installed more than 260 ramps for veterans and ALS patients across the country.

Operation Ramp It Up recently installed a 28-foot-long aluminum ramp leading to a camper for William Wiggs, who lives on Wilhelm Court with his daughter, Debra Sanderson.

“We have five bedrooms, but he has to do 16 steps to get to them, or 16 steps to get to the bathroom to take a shower,” Sanderson said. “This way he can stay out in the camper, which has a full-size refrigerator, a three-burner stove and a full-size oven.”

The ramp was needed because Wiggs, who lost his wife in August, fell and broke his hip this past June, and while being in a wheelchair isn’t likely permanent, he’ll require the use of a walker, she said. This is why she reached out to Greg Schneider, who founded Operation Ramp It Up in 2014 with his wife, Lisa, initially to help veterans with mobility issues. They have since expanded that scope to include ALS patients.

Operation Ramp It Up recently had student volunteers, with the assistance of 101 Mobility in Blue Ash, install an aluminum ramp for a Vietnam veteran in Fairfield. Pictured is veteran William Wiggs and his daughter Debra Sanderson on Oct. 4, 2024, when the ramp was installed.

“I just wanted to give back to the community,” said Schneider, a former UPS employee. Through his connections at UPS and the VFW, Operation Ramp It Up began building ramps in different states, and today, they have built at least one ramp in all 50 states. Locally, they have about 40 ramps built.

“Really what we’re doing is giving these veterans back their freedom, independence and accessibility,” he said.

Because of Schneider’s existing relationship with Badin High School ― his four kids all graduated from the Catholic high school in Hamilton ― they work with the school to help students complete their annual service hour requirements. About 10 seniors earlier this month went out to Fairfield and did practically all of the work on installing the ramp provided by 101 Mobility from Blue Ash.

Badin spokesman Dirk Allen said the project “is an outstanding example of students working to help the community. Christian service at Badin is very important, it’s a key priority here, and these students really stepped up effectively.”

