School-reported COVID cases rise again; local increase smaller than statewide

COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio’s K-12 schools increased again last week, according to Ohio Department of Health data, but the Dayton-area increase was lower than the statewide trend.
The ODH dashboard showed Ohio schools reported 1,281 new cases last week — 766 involving students and 515 involving school staff. That’s a 25% increase over the number of new cases the previous week.
That’s not surprising given the significant increase in COVID-19 cases among all age groups that was reported across the state last week.
Schools in the Dayton area reported 125 new COVID-19 cases last week (54 students and 71 staff). That’s another single-week record locally, but the increase over the previous week’s total was only 7%.
Local schools reporting the highest number of new cases the week of Oct. 19-25 included Northmont with 11 (3 students, 8 staff), Xenia with 10 (3 students, 7 staff) and Tipp City with 6 (3 students, 3 staff).
There continued to be some discrepancies in the ODH data, as was the case in several previous weeks.
Last week, Lebanon schools were listed with 11 total COVID-19 cases since data reporting began Sept. 7. Thursday’s report listed seven new cases from Lebanon (2 students and 5 staff), but their cumulative case number only went up from 11 to 12.
Lebanon Superintendent Todd Yohey said his district has been carefully reporting cases to the Warren County Health District. But he said the state numbers have been pretty far behind at times.
The local school districts with the highest number of total cases reported since Sept. 7 are Fairborn (43), Springboro (36), Troy (29), Piqua (20), Miamisburg (20) and Beavercreek (18).
Some schools just outside the Dayton area reported numerous new cases last week — Mason with 18, Lakota with 16, Little Miami with 13 and Springfield Northeastern with 19.