Scam Alert: BBB warns of spike in pet scams due to coronavirus

Law enforcement and the BBB warned that pet shoppers should take “extreme caution” while searching for pets.

The BBB recommended that shoppers always see the pet in person before paying any money, perform a reverse image search of the photo of the pet, do research on fair prices for the breed and be skeptical of deep discounts. The BBB also recommended checking local animal shelters for pets.

The BBB said victims of pet scams are urged to contact Petscams.com, the Federal Trade Commission and the BBB Scam Tracker.

According to the BBB, reports of these scams have risen as the pandemic dramatically increased demand for pets, especially after cities and states began to impose tighter restrictions. The BBB said it received nearly 4,000 reports in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada, with more reports in April than in the first three months of the year combined.

As the holiday season arrived, the rise of scam reports continued, with 337 complaints in November, compared to 77 in the same month in 2019.

The BBB said that the median amount lost in these scams in 2020 is $750, with most of the reports coming from people ages 35-55.