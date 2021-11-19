Rustic Home re-opens for tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ in Hamilton

Tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ shop-hop in Hamilton will happen from 5-9 p.m., continuing a 25+ year tradition on Main Street and expanded to High Street.
“This is the second year that it will be on both sides of the bridge,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Tonight also marks the re-opening of Rustic Home at its new location, 118 Main St., where The Studio had been.
Rustic Home, which sells locally hand-crafted home furnishings and gifts, was closed since late April. The business had been at 330 Main St., but city government bought the building to make way for the 76-apartment Rossville Flats apartment complex with four shops.
“Since Aug. 1 we’ve been renovating, and it is completely different in here,” said Rustic Home co-owner Jessica Schwartz.
Products are made by Hamilton teachers, graduates and others, “that somebody’s going to love for years to come,” Schwartz said.
The move allowed Rustic Home to about triple its showroom space, she said.
During Music on Main, “most of the businesses will have music,” either inside or outside on the sidewalk, Gribb said, with an early opportunity to Christmas shop.
“We’ll also have Santa stationed on both sides of the bridge,” including in ArtSpace east of the bridge, and in the Gazebo on Main. Four machines will be blowing snow, and DJs will be on each side of the river as well.
“This is our third renovation on Main Street,” said Schwartz, whose husband, Daniel, is a licensed carpenter, so they were able to do everything themselves. “But it’s bigger and better, so we’re excited.”
“We’re excited to be back open,” she said. “We’ve been working really hard for it — blood, sweat and tears have gone into this place, so we hope everybody appreciates what we offer them, and it’s nice to give them somewhere new in Hamilton.”
About the Author