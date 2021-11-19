Rustic Home re-opens for tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ in Hamilton

Products are made by Hamilton teachers, graduates and others, “that somebody’s going to love for years to come,” Schwartz said.

The move allowed Rustic Home to about triple its showroom space, she said.

During Music on Main, “most of the businesses will have music,” either inside or outside on the sidewalk, Gribb said, with an early opportunity to Christmas shop.

“We’ll also have Santa stationed on both sides of the bridge,” including in ArtSpace east of the bridge, and in the Gazebo on Main. Four machines will be blowing snow, and DJs will be on each side of the river as well.

“This is our third renovation on Main Street,” said Schwartz, whose husband, Daniel, is a licensed carpenter, so they were able to do everything themselves. “But it’s bigger and better, so we’re excited.”

“We’re excited to be back open,” she said. “We’ve been working really hard for it — blood, sweat and tears have gone into this place, so we hope everybody appreciates what we offer them, and it’s nice to give them somewhere new in Hamilton.”