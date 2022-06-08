Rustic Home, a staple at the Hamilton Flea and Westside Market, to close

Shoppers and supporters expressed their sorrow the shop will be gone, as well as their appreciation of the Schwartz family.

“I’m so sad and so sorry to hear this,” wrote Lisa Jones. “Sending lots of love and well wishes for your future.”

Kym Mccaughey wished the family, “Best of luck to you,” and said she “will surely miss” the store.

Kathy Brandner also wished the Schwartz family support, saying they have “Such a beautiful store and beautiful people.”

Starting today, the store and online products will have an “Everything Has To Go” sale, which includes everything but some of the consignor products will not be on sale.

The Schwartz’s posted they will close “in just a few short weeks,” though didn’t give a specific closing date. They advise customers with balances on their gift cards to use them before the store permanently closes.

Rustic Home also has a booth at the West Chester Antique Mall (booth 906), and some of the products will be on sale there, too.

RUSTIC HOME CLOSURE

Here are the store hours for Rustic Home, which will permanently close in a couple of weeks, according to a Facebook post.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Closed on Sunday and Monday