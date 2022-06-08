Rustic Home, a staple at the Hamilton Flea and Westside Market, to close

After five years in Hamilton, Rustic Home will shut down operations.
Jessica and Daniel Schwartz opened the shop in 2017 and had operated on Main Street in downtown Hamilton since January 2018. They posted on the store’s Facebook page they will close the store in the next couple of weeks. When the Journal-News reached out, the owners declined to comment further.
They wrote in the social media post that they have come to “cherish the relationships we have made with you since opening” but due to “unforeseen circumstances recently, we had to make a very difficult decision and we will be closing Rustic Home.”
“We don’t exactly know what the future holds for us and/or Rustic Home, but we know that we feel God has lead (sic) us to this decision and we have to follow his plan for us as a family. We can’t express our appreciation enough for all of you who have given your support, love, and appreciation,” according to the post.
This also means they will no longer be at the Westside Market and Hamilton Flea. Once products are gone, they are gone, as they will not restock, according to the Facebook post.
Shoppers and supporters expressed their sorrow the shop will be gone, as well as their appreciation of the Schwartz family.
“I’m so sad and so sorry to hear this,” wrote Lisa Jones. “Sending lots of love and well wishes for your future.”
Kym Mccaughey wished the family, “Best of luck to you,” and said she “will surely miss” the store.
Kathy Brandner also wished the Schwartz family support, saying they have “Such a beautiful store and beautiful people.”
Starting today, the store and online products will have an “Everything Has To Go” sale, which includes everything but some of the consignor products will not be on sale.
The Schwartz’s posted they will close “in just a few short weeks,” though didn’t give a specific closing date. They advise customers with balances on their gift cards to use them before the store permanently closes.
Rustic Home also has a booth at the West Chester Antique Mall (booth 906), and some of the products will be on sale there, too.
RUSTIC HOME CLOSURE
Here are the store hours for Rustic Home, which will permanently close in a couple of weeks, according to a Facebook post.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Closed on Sunday and Monday
