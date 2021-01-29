Road trip: Useful tips for RV beginners

Road trips are a unique way to travel that afford travelers the freedom to stop and take in sights and scenery on their own time. Traveling the highways and back roads gives people a chance to slow down and really enjoy an adventure. Such trips can be made even more special by traveling in recreational vehicles, often referred to as “RVs.”
The RV industry has been consistently growing for years. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association says the RV industry creates $50 billion in economic impact in the United States, with roughly 23,000 businesses currently in operation. More than 504 RVs were shipped in 2017, and in Canada the industry is responsible for more than $7 billion in retail sales, states RVIA and Statista.
Roughly 40 million Americans go RV camping each year, and millennials make up approximately 38 percent of campers, according to a report from CNBC. New RV enthusiasts are getting on the road every day, and such travelers can benefit from the wisdom and experience of those who have blazed trails before them.
- Budget for all RV expenses. It can be tempting to overspend on the RV itself, but buyers should factor in other expenses like hoses, wheel chocks, levelers, navigation systems, campsite fees and more.
- Consider the size of the RV. Buy the smallest RV that is comfortable. Doing so opens up more options regarding places to stay. In addition, small RVs are morely easily maneuvered on the road than large ones, especially for novices.
- Add time to your ETAs. The estimated time for trips that popular map and navigation software provide are customized to average car speeds. RVs generally move more slowly than cars, so allow for more time to arrive at your destination. This is an important consideration if you need to be at a campground by a certain time.
- Save condiment packages. When visiting restaurants and carryout places, save any unused condiment packets, napkins and packages of disposable cutlery. These items take up much less room than full-sized packages, and space inside RVs is often at a premium.
- Invest in storage boxes. Store belongings neatly and cleanly in plastic storage containers. Choose uniformly shaped and sized bins, which are more easily stacked and stored than bins of varying sizes.
- Pack a paper map. Navigation services that are powered by satellite or cell phone signals may not be available in inclement weather or when traveling through mountain ranges. Paper maps can fill the void and keep you on track.
- Check towing capacity. Make sure you do not exceed the manufacturer-recommended towing capacity. This is usually found on a sticker in the driver’s door. Overloading the vehicle can cause transmission issues and/or burn out engines.
RVs can be a fun and relaxing way to travel, and novices can make such trips more enjoyable by following a few tips from seasoned road trippers.