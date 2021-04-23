Riverway Summit will include Spooky Nook tour

The riverway is inviting business owners, community leaders, real estate developers, marketers and tourism professionals from along the entire Great Miami’s route. Also welcome, officials announced, is anyone interested in the Great Miami River and the region’s economic development.

The 3:30 p.m. tour-start time will allow crews to move their construction equipment out of the way after their day’s work.

“It’s really exciting that the city saw potential in an old paper mill to be something else,” Foley said. “And it’s doubly exciting that an investor felt the same way. That’s what we’re trying to highlight that day: We think Spooky Nook is an example for repurposing properties that have outlived their past life, and trying to give them new life, to promote economic growth along the river.”

The 99-mile-long Great Miami Riverway is an effort to attract local and national tourists to activities in communities along the 99-mile stretch of the river and communities between Sidney and Hamilton, including Middletown, Franklin, Miamisburg and Dayton.