Riley’s owner following in her father’s footsteps

Before making a decision, he wanted her to take time to get over the “emotional stage” of his death, she said.

Griffiths died in July 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer for nine months. He was 75.

But the business, under Bannerman’s leadership the last six years and the dedicated and experienced sales staff and employees, continues to thrive in the ultra-competitive furniture and mattress business. She said it was either take over running the business or create “an appropriate exit” for Riley’s.

In the winter of 2019, after discussing the situation with her family, Bannerman decided to take over the reigns for five years. Then on Jan. 1, Bannerman took over ownership from her mother, Carolyn “C.J.” Griffiths, a silent owner who lives out of state.

In 2020, when COVID hit and shut down many businesses, Bannerman said Riley’s “plowed through with grace” and never laid off any employees, many whom had worked there for more than 10 years.

She called Riley’s “a good staple in the community.”

Bannerman, 54, wants to continue running the business until she feels prepared to let someone else take over. She looks at her life in five-year increments, she said.

The next five years, at least, are tied to the store.

“I’m excited for the transition,” she said. “It’s all about taking care of our customers.”

Consumers can purchase furniture and mattresses anywhere and most prices are similar for the same products, she said. Customer service is what separates Riley’s from its competition, said Bannerman, who has purchased a home in Monroe and after she completes renovations, hopes to move in this summer.

Her father, whom she called “such a wise man,” often said that humans spend substantial money on automobiles and furniture, such as chairs and sofas. But they spend much more time lying in bed than sitting in their cars or on their furniture.

Bannerman said purchasing “a really good mattress” can improve a person’s physical and mental health. Customers at Riley’s are assisted by its non-commission mattress experts, she said.

Homes, she said, should be places to “create memories” and the right furniture and accessories can make “a difference in your life.” You want to feel good when you get home, she said.

She knows that shopping for furniture and mattresses is “exhausting and overwhelming,” she said. But that doesn’t mean customers should rush into any purchase.

“We don’t want you to make a mistake,” she said.

She was asked what her father must be thinking of her leadership the last six years.

“People often say, ‘Shannon, your dad would be so proud,‘” she said. “This store was so important to my dad; not the physical items, but how he could make a difference in his community.”

He also prepared his three daughters for adult life by encouraging them to get out of their comfort zones by experiencing different cultures and languages.

“He told us, ‘There is such a big world out there. Travel and get exposed to things,‘” she said. “Then we could make the decision what to do with our lives.”

He often told his daughters: “If you want, you can do it.”

And that brings Bannerman being trusted with owning the business her father founded in 1970.

“Because of what gifts my father gave me, these customs embrace me just like they would my father,” she said.

LEADING LADIES OF BUTLER COUNTY

This is part of a series of stories featuring women in Butler County who shape their communities. These stories will feature women who are leading small and large businesses, institutions, and organizations.