Report: Lawnmower overturns, man goes into pond at Fairfield apartments

Emergency crews were dispatched to an address within the Village of Wildwood apartment complex in Fairfield for an overturned riding lawnmower.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. today.

An initial report indicated a male drowned in a pond with the lawnmower overturned, but the Butler County Coroner’s Office said they had not been called out. The male’s status is unknown at this time.

The City of Fairfield will soon provide more information, officials said.

