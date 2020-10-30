Reader has a question about vehicle warranties

Therefore, if the dealer does not offer to provide the service for free, then you can take it to any service facility you wish, but they should use oil that meets the factory specifications.

If there is a warranty issue, it is up to the vehicle manufacturer to determine that it was the use of the oil or the oil filter that was not a factory part and caused the failure. Proving that would be difficult in most cases, in my opinion.

What to do? That is up to you, but if the statement was made in writing that your warranty will be canceled unless you have the oil changed at the dealer, I would forward it to the state attorney general and let that office handle it.

