Reader asks about battery voltage

Now vehicle manufacturers are starting to electrify their vehicles, and some are using 48 volts to help propel the vehicle (anything less than 60 volts is considered to not represent a shock hazard).

These mild- or micro-hybrid vehicles are a lower-cost version of the more expensive full-hybrid vehicles that use higher voltage. These higher voltages of about 300 volts do represent a shock hazard, and the wiring is covered with orange conduit to help warn people of the potential danger.

Full-hybrid and full-electric vehicles that are propelled using battery power alone also use a 12-volt battery for all the lighting and accessories. These 12-volt batteries are often in the trunk areas and hidden behind panels.

