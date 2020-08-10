Racer dies after three-boat incident at Wake the Lake at Clark County Fairgrounds

A boat racing competitor at Wake the Lake 4 at the Clark County Fairgrounds died as the result of incident Sunday during the final race.
Tracy Hawkins, a 60-year-old racer from Texas, was flown by CareFlight but died after he was involved in a three-boat incident at Champions Park Lake, Clark County Fairgrounds Executive Director Dean Blair said.
“The other competitors involved in the incident, Fred Durr and Dylan Anderson, are doing well and have only sustained minor bruises,” The American Power Boat Association (APBA) said in a statement on their Facebook page.
“Our thoughts are with Tracy’s entire family, his friends, and all of APBA as we mourn this loss together,” the statement added.
Blair explained that Hawkins had been to previous Wake the Lakes. Last year, he appeared in the driver’s parade and had gained several fans and friends from Clark County, Blair said.
“Tracy is not a spring chicken to this sport,” Blair said. “He’s a legend in this sport.”