Racer dies after three-boat incident at Wake the Lake at Clark County Fairgrounds

Tracy Hawkins, a 60-year-old racer from Texas, was flown by CareFlight but died after he was involved in a three-boat incident at Champions Park Lake, Clark County Fairgrounds Executive Director Dean Blair said.

“The other competitors involved in the incident, Fred Durr and Dylan Anderson, are doing well and have only sustained minor bruises,” The American Power Boat Association (APBA) said in a statement on their Facebook page.